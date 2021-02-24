ZINC (ZINC) Price Up 54% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. ZINC has a total market cap of $248,098.73 and approximately $2,298.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded 54% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.20 or 0.00739192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00037611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,238.86 or 0.04569169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.