Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 90,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 85,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

