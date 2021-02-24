ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

