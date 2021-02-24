Zetacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,988.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $129,658.41 and approximately $8,988.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,517,909 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

