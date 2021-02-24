ZeroSwap Trading Down 39.9% This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.34 or 0.00494388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00069986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00502003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073458 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

