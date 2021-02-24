Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,804 shares of company stock worth $15,021,701 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.05. 10,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,366. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

