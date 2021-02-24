ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,117.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $29,117.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00255791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00112000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 343.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,124,874 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

