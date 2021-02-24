ZB Token Market Cap Reaches $211.11 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One ZB Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $211.11 million and approximately $60.81 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

