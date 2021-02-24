Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Buy

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $184.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.44 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $322,623.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,787.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,506 shares of company stock worth $3,627,095. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rogers by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

