Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to “Buy”

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keysight's fiscal first-quarter results benefited from solid demand of its semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Also, higher government spending and momentum in investments aimed at technology modernization across the United States bode well along with demand recovery across Asia Pacific. The company's impressive guidance for fiscal second quarter reflect uptick in 5G test solutions and strong backlog. Notably, shares of Keysight have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced weakness in automotive and general electronics sectors and sluggish spending across Europe and Huawei-related headwinds are major woes. The uncertainty over the trade war with China is likely to remain an overhang.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $139.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,153,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,139,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

