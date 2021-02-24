Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

