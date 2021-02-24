Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Buy

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

