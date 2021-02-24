Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Impressive market traction of Dolby Cinema technology is proving to be a major profit churner for Dolby. The company believes that surging demand for premium viewing experiences will fuel growth for Dolby Cinema over the long haul. Its growth strategy stands on three pillars — advancing the science of sight and sound, providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences. Increasing content and devices in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, coupled with growth in Dolby Cinema’s footprint, are likely to drive business. However, escalating cost of sales has been a concern for Dolby. Lower cinema product sales due to the pandemic and the price-sensitive entertainment industry are headwinds. Increased adoption of proprietary sound technologies might lead to severe competition in the global arena, threatening Dolby’s market share.”

DLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,005,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,044 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,164 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

