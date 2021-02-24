Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Sell

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARQT. Truist raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $35.85 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $474,843 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

