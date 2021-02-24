Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

