Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTS Systems Corporation is a leading global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. The Company’s testing hardware and software solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development, and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products, and structures. MTS’ high-performance position sensors provide controls for a variety of industrial and vehicular applications. “

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MTS Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 73,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MTS Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 303,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTS Systems (MTSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.