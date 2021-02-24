Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report sales of $583.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.00 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $568.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,650 shares of company stock worth $32,707,180. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,919,000 after buying an additional 72,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,419. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

