Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $802.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce $802.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840.00 million and the lowest is $767.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $871.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.06. 9,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,477. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $87.18.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.