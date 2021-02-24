Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,978,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $5,801,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 3,911,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,929. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

