Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

