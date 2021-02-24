Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Million

Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce $43.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.89 million and the highest is $43.38 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $164.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.15 million to $164.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $196.71 million, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

CLVS traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. 10,105,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 407,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $6,351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

