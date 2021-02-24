Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

CARA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,653. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $972.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,671 shares in the company, valued at $15,162,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,336 shares of company stock worth $505,456 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

