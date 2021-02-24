Zacks: Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,255. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $926.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

