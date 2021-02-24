Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. Meritor posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

MTOR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 697,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $256,552.02. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,665 shares of company stock worth $13,281,274. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,449,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

