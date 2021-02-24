Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 37,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

