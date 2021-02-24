Zacks: Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings per share of ($3.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.34) and the lowest is ($4.56). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($2.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.80) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 2,965,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,562,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

