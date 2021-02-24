Zacks: Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings per share of ($3.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.34) and the lowest is ($4.56). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($2.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.80) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 2,965,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,562,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.