Zacks: Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce sales of $99.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.40 million and the highest is $99.80 million. Accuray reported sales of $99.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $383.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $383.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $419.25 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $424.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $489.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Accuray by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Accuray by 267.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

