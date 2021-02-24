Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report $4.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.08 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $16.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.84. The stock had a trading volume of 113,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

