Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. Materion has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 69.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.