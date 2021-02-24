Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post $184.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the highest is $250.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $115.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.83 million, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $378.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,441 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

