Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 6.7%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,697,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 955,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,263,610 shares in the company, valued at $63,216,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,604. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 292.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

