YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.19. YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Get YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) alerts:

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that YANGAROO Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System platform, an end to end technology solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.