XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $412.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00499386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00082297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.