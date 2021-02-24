XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $129,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

XPO stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.83, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.