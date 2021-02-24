Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

XNCR stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

