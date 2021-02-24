Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

XNCR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,851. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

