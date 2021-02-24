Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Hits New 12-Month High at $481.86

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 481.86 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 469.75 ($6.14), with a volume of 119141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

The company has a market cap of £95.24 million and a PE ratio of 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 391.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

