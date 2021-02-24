Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -135.85, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $65.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

