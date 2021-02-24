Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 318.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Wyndham Destinations worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

NYSE:WYND opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

