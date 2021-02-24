Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $846.47 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $846.47 million and $1.18 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $227.78 or 0.00464867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00462069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00071041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00081468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00494381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00075073 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,716,139 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

