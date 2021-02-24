Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE WOR opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

