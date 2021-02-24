Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WYGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worley from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Worley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Worley stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

