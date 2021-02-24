World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins Sells 49,100 Shares

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00.

World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after buying an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 127,570 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

