World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins Sells 13,528 Shares

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE INT opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

