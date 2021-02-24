Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.15

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1548 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$21.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.
About Woodside Petroleum
