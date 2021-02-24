WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.49

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.49 and last traded at $110.35, with a volume of 187018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 190,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 176,676 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,686,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,593,000 after buying an additional 75,863 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.