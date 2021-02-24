Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.16

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.16 and last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 14355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.