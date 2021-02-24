Windsor Group LTD Has $723,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

