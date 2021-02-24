Windsor Group LTD Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $167,721,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.