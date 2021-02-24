Windsor Group LTD Buys 646 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. 286,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,929,934. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

